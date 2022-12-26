Date set for Real Madrid’s match against Cacereño in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32

The Spanish Football Federation have announced that Real Madrid’s away match against Cacereño in the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 will be played on Tuesday, January 3rd at 21:00 CET. It will be a single-elimination game, so Madrid will have to show up against the Segunda RFEF team —the fourth division in Spanish football—.

This match will be the team’s second after the FIFA World Cup break, as Los Blancos are also facing Valladolid away in the return of La Liga this Friday.

Coach Carlo Ancelottti will likely make heavy rotations for this match against Cacereño, as the Copa del Rey is never a priority for Real Madrid. Players like Lunin, Nacho, Vallejo, Ceballos, Asensio, Hazard and even Mariano could get a chance to feature in the starting lineup and prove their worth, as Los Blancos will face Villarreal just four days after the match against Cacereño.