Real Madrid yet to make final decision about Brahim Diaz -report

Real Madrid have not made a final decision about Brahim Diaz’s future and will keep monitoring the player’s progress during the second half of the 2022-2023 season, according to a report published on AS. Los Blancos think Brahim has made positive progress during his loan deal in Milan but his future will depend on what happens with players like Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard past this season, per that same report.

Brahim would be a perfect replacement for Asensio if the Spanish attacker were to leave the club as a free agent. Brahim has versatility and creativity to play on the right wing and would be a good candidate to be the backup player for that spot behind Rodrygo Goes.

However, Real Madrid appeared to have changed their mind about Asensio and would be keen on giving him a contract extension. If that happens, Los Blancos will likely decide to part ways with Brahim.