Vinicius, Militao and Rodrygo rejoin Real Madrid’s squad

Brazilian players Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes rejoined Real Madrid’s squad this Monday after enjoying their break following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The three of them were eliminated from the tournament in the Quarterfinals against Croatia and they should be available when Madrid visit Valladolid on Friday.

With the three of them back in training, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are the three only players who are still away from the team. They should be back by December 29th and will be out against Valladolid.

Even if Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo are available on Friday, coach Ancelotti could still decide to give them the opportunity to rest and improve their form and conditioning, relying a bit more on the men who have been training with the squad for a few more days. The next few weeks are going to be extremely busy and tough for Madrid, so Ancelotti will need to use his roster properly.