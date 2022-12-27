Daily Thread: 27 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Bellingham, Bellingham, Bellingham

Of course with every day there are more rumors surrounding our English Zizou supporter Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham wearing a Zizou jumper. pic.twitter.com/CZMO0MGQNl — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 25, 2022

Recent reports say that Real Madrid are ready to propose a bid of 100M EUR and a six-year 12M per year wage deal for Florentino Perez’ next Galactico. Rumor also has it that Madrid will begin official talks with BVB next week.

| Real Madrid will open official talks with Dortmund for Jude Bellingham next week. @La_SER pic.twitter.com/Ej7VIi5znP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 26, 2022

El Gato De Cibeles

“I’m Not Leaving” - Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema will renew with Real Madrid until 2024, there's no doubt about that. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/HhjGruNRGA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 26, 2022

Business Is Boomin’

Get ready for a long long long January / February filled with Real Madrid Real Madrid and more Real Madrid. We have an exciting couple months ahead of us.

❗️Real Madrid in January and February:



• 8 La Liga games

• Copa del Rey (ro32, ro16 and quarterfinals)

• Spanish Super Cup

• Club World Cup

• Champions League at Anfield



16 possible games in less than 60 days. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 26, 2022

A New LB Has Appeared!!

Rumors are swirling regarding the future of our LB position. It appears that Madrid is heavily considering bringing back one of Fran Garcia or Miguel Gutierrez because Mendy’s contract renewal has likely stalled. Even more hopeful rumors such as Alphonso Davies in 2024 are beginning to appear via the Real Madrid propaganda machine.

Real Madrid are still keeping tabs on Miguel Gutiérrez but Fran García is ahead in the race to return. The coaches prefer him more, he’s cheaper & a deal would be less complicated. @marca pic.twitter.com/xP4KNYDmim — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 27, 2022