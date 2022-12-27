 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 27 December 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid - LaLiga Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bellingham, Bellingham, Bellingham

Of course with every day there are more rumors surrounding our English Zizou supporter Jude Bellingham.

Recent reports say that Real Madrid are ready to propose a bid of 100M EUR and a six-year 12M per year wage deal for Florentino Perez’ next Galactico. Rumor also has it that Madrid will begin official talks with BVB next week.

El Gato De Cibeles

“I’m Not Leaving” - Karim Benzema

Business Is Boomin’

Get ready for a long long long January / February filled with Real Madrid Real Madrid and more Real Madrid. We have an exciting couple months ahead of us.

A New LB Has Appeared!!

Rumors are swirling regarding the future of our LB position. It appears that Madrid is heavily considering bringing back one of Fran Garcia or Miguel Gutierrez because Mendy’s contract renewal has likely stalled. Even more hopeful rumors such as Alphonso Davies in 2024 are beginning to appear via the Real Madrid propaganda machine.

Poll

Who Should Be Our Starting LB Next Season??

view results
  • 38%
    Ferland Mendy
    (71 votes)
  • 33%
    Fran Garcia
    (61 votes)
  • 15%
    Miguel Gutierrez
    (28 votes)
  • 12%
    Other
    (23 votes)
183 votes total Vote Now

