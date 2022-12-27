Real Madrid considering Fran Garcia return -report

Real Madrid are considering the possibility of bringing back Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia next summer, according to a report from MARCA. Los Blancos have been impressed with Garcia’s performances in Vallecas and believe he should have a spot in the team’s first team next season, per that same report.

Garcia has a release clause of €10 million on his contract with Rayo, but Madrid would only have to spend €5 million as they still own 50% of his rights. No matter what happens with Ferland Mendy, Garcia would be an interesting addition to the squad who would add more depth to the left-back spot.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti feels he’s missing another option for that position as David Alaba is not seen as a left-back in this point of his career. Both Alaba and Nacho could play on the left side of the defensive line if Mendy gets injured but signing Garcia would give Ancelotti more options to choose from.