Benzema’s agent says the player was sent home despite being fit to play in the quarter-finals

Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

To add further fuel to the fire surrounding Karim Benzema’s exodus from the French National Team, Benzema’s agent, Karim Djaziri, has taken to Twitter to post about the situation publicly.

Benzema seemed like he was sent home from the French World Cup squad due to injury, but it’s later been revealed that he would’ve been fit to play in the latter games of the tournament, and the widely-believed reports from France that have surfaced now reveal that Benzema was sent home for political reasons, and the injury was just an excuse to exile him the team.

“I consulted 3 specialists who confirmed the diagnosis that Karim Benzema could have been fit from the quarter-finals to at least be on the bench!” Djaziri, Benzema’s agent said on his Twitter. “Why did you ask him to leave so quickly?”

Of course, by “you”, Djaziri is referring to French National Team head coach Didier Deschamps who made the call to send the player home. Deschamps also never publicly denied these statements and didn’t seem interested in praising or backing the Baldon D’or winner.

