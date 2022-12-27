Bruno Iglesias expected to leave on loan in January

Real Madrid have decided that Bruno Iglesias will depart the club on loan in January with third division sides, Numancia and RSC International both interested. According to a report from MARCA, the club want to ensure Bruno’s development continues — believing he has enormous potential. The 19-year-old has not featured for Raul’s Castilla in their last nine matches — nearly two months without competitive football. The playmaker started the season as Castilla’s inverted left winger, but failed to nail down a spot and has since moved to a bit-part role.

Two years ago, Alvaro Benito suggested Bruno Iglesias was the most talented young player in La Fabrica. “Bruno Iglesias is a player with spectacular conditions,” Benito explained. “He is a player similar to Kaka. He is the best talent there is in La Fabrica at the moment.” At the time of the quote, Iglesias was 17 and playing for Juvenil A.

In a bid to get his career back on track, Real Madrid think a loan move would be best for all parties. It is unclear whether Madrid just want to loan the player out for six months or a longer-term move. A six month move may make more sense as Sergio Arribas, a player of similar profile and position, will likely leave a big vacant hole in the Castilla side for the 2023-2024 season.