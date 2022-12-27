Managing Madrid Podcast: Where does Real Madrid’s threat come from?

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Yash Thakur discuss:

- Real Madrid’s threat creation

- The main source of their expected threat

- Vinicius Junior’s ball carries

- Vinicius Junior’s take-ons

- Toni Kroos’s progressive passes

- Toni Kroos’s long-range switching ability

- Aurelien Tchouameni’s defensive actions

- The dynamic between Fede Valverde and Rodrygo Goes

- Things to look our for in the second half of the season

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)