Daily Thread: 28 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Heyyyy Jude

Of course with every day there are more rumors surrounding our transfer target Jude Bellingham. Recent reports state that Real Madrid are currently accelerating transfer talks for Jude Bellingham (some boldly state with an aim to complete the transfer in January....).

However, similar to Tchouameni, ongoing reports believe that Jude WANTS to play for Real Madrid and has begun to prioritize Real Madrid over all other potential offers.

Of course, nothing is done until the comunicado oficial.

| Everything indicates Bellingham himself has expressed his wish to play for Real Madrid, since Liverpool's steps are now directed towards Enzo Fernández. @marca pic.twitter.com/OFuONuBr8K — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 27, 2022

Real Madrid could finalize a deal for Jude Bellingham much sooner than expected. They have stepped up their pursuit of the Englishman in a deal that will cost around 100M. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/KV9NOb3izs — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 27, 2022

At What Cost...? Everything

A young revolution can only accompany loss.

| Real Madrid sense that Toni Kroos will decide to retire. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 27, 2022

Don’t Believe Everything You Read

Unless it says “Juninho is the MM GOAT” or “Free Joao Felix”