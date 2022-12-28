 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 28 December 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new
Real Madrid v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Long Live Juninho!

————————

Heyyyy Jude

Of course with every day there are more rumors surrounding our transfer target Jude Bellingham. Recent reports state that Real Madrid are currently accelerating transfer talks for Jude Bellingham (some boldly state with an aim to complete the transfer in January....).

However, similar to Tchouameni, ongoing reports believe that Jude WANTS to play for Real Madrid and has begun to prioritize Real Madrid over all other potential offers.

Of course, nothing is done until the comunicado oficial.

At What Cost...? Everything

A young revolution can only accompany loss.

Don’t Believe Everything You Read

Unless it says “Juninho is the MM GOAT” or “Free Joao Felix”

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid