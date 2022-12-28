Pacheta on Real Madrid: “We believe we can stop their attacks”

In a pre-game press conference on Wednesday, Real Valladolid head coach Juan José Rojo Martín, more commonly known as ‘Pacheta’, spoke to the media to help preview his side’s clash against Real Madrid on Friday — the first official game for both team after the 2022 World Cup.

Pacheta spoke about how side are preparing for the game.

“I am excited and very confident for this game,” Pacheta said. “Teams have already passed through here and have given us many problems, and our obligation is that they have to give their best version to beat us.”

The Real Valladolid coach also said his team won’t deviate from their usual tactics just because Real Madrid is in town.

“They defend very well and recover their position very quickly,” Pacheta said of Real Madrid. “They hardly get caught in transitions. That they are Real Madrid is not going to lead me to change the plan. I think we are doing well and we believe that we can stop their attacks. We are not going to change things excessively, we are going to be brave and go with our weapons.”