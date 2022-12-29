 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 29 December 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Photo by Alvaro Medranda/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

TWO MORE DAYS

It’s been a long wait...but two more days and Real Madrid club football is back. The Daily Threads will be even grander and the debates fiercer. Thank You Football Gods + Rodrygo for Real Madrid Club de Futbol.

RonaldoHBMITM Is Clearly a Writer for ABC España

I’ll admit that I also have some doubts about Ferland Mendy’s attacking ability. However, now is not the time to give up on Mendy. Instead he would likely improve if he had true consequential competition. A rotation similar to Marcelo / Coentrao is likely the best approach to both our fullback situations.

Expect Rotations?

In our early Jan games expect significant rotations as the team becomes more settled. Hopefully, we can still maintain a 2016/2017 form as the team rotates due to WC fatigue.

Random Video - The Mourinho Era

I really really really miss this squad. Although completely chaotic near the end, Mourinho’s RM was at times a beauty to watch. Laid some of the pieces for our future success.

