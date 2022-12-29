Endrick: “I chose Real Madrid because of Vinicius and Cristiano Ronaldo”

Real Madrid’s newest signing Endrick Felipe talked to MARCA in an interview and shared his thoughts for the first time since the deal became official a few weeks ago.

“I’m very happy, I’m grateful and thankful to God but I’m staying humble, I haven’t won anything. I hope I can complete good seasons in 2024 when I join Real Madrid, right now I’m with Palmeiras but I will be supporting the team from far away, so I’m hoping that my friend Vini makes a great season, Eder, Rodrygo, so that Real Madrid can win more Champions Leagues, more Ligas and now the Supercup,” he said.

Endrick revealed why he chose Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid is a huge team, Vini had sent me messages and gave me hopes. Cristiano is my idol and he played for Real Madrid, that’s why I chose them and I believe it’s the right choice. God has always been with me and he told me it was the right thing to do,” he added.

The attacker also explained what Vinicius has told him since he made his decision.

“He’s given me different tips, but I will save them to myself. I have to say that he didn’t just gave me tips for now but also for the rest of my life. He’s a very good friend of mine and I think this friendship will last for many years. I hope we can pass the ball to each other and score goals,” he said.

Endrick concluded his interview by revealing that he exchanged a few words with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“Yes, I talked with him, with Rodrygo, with Eder, all the Brazilian guys. I thank Good for everything that happens in my life and I hope that many good things are still to come, but I have to stay humble and keep working,” he said.