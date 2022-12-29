Camavinga, Tchouameni, and Modric return to training

The full squad is now at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposal. At Real Madrid City today, the team welcomed back the three remaining World Cup players: Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric. Though these three players are not expected to feature in the first two games back, they are already back to training:

Today’s session was the final one before Real Madrid’s game tomorrow against Real Valladolid (9:30pm CET at Estadio Jose Zorrilla). The only player missing from today’s session was Mariano Diaz, who is nursing an ankle injury. He worked out on his own inside the gym.

Mariano, in fact, will be the only player not available to Carlo Ancelotti when he announces his matchday squad for tomorrow’s game. Though, it should be noted, despite having almost everyone available, we should expected a rotated lineup of sorts, as Pintus and the staff want to ease the World Cup players in gradually.