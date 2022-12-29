 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Valladolid

La Liga is back!

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid v Celtic FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Friday’s match against Valladolid in what is the return of La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo.

Coach Ancelotti has decided to include every single available player in the list. Mariano is out with an ankle injury, but Modric, Tchouameni and Camavinga will be with the team even though they just rejoined the squad this Thursday.

Neither one of them should be expected to feature in the starting lineup, though, so Ancelotti will have to use the depth at his disposal and trust other players, with Ceballos, Kroos and Valverde likely playing in the midfield.

The schedule is going to be chaotic for Madrid, so it’s time for Los Blancos to prove they can compete for every trophy.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/30/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid