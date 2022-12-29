Reinier Jesus with another injury set-back

Reinier Jesus cannot catch a break. The soon to be 21-year-old, now on loan at Girona, has faced yet another injury set-back. The attacking midfielder was enjoying a decent start to life in Girona, but an injury in October, which saw him miss out on the final three weeks of football prior to the World Cup break, has now been followed by a subsequent injury and derailed his progress. Reinier is now expected to be out for additional 6 weeks, due to an injury to the femoral biceps muscle in his right leg — according to a report from Girona’s official website earlier this week.

It is Reinier’s second consecutive injury. He has not featured in competitive action since Girona’s draw with Real Madrid back on 30th October. “He was good and he was training very well, but he’s got injured again,” Girona coach Michel Sanchez confirmed in the press conference ahead of Girona’s clash with Cacereno. The Girona boss added that there is concern at the club over his injury. “He was good, but he’s hurt again and it’s f***ing difficult for him,” Michel said.

Prior to his injuries, Reinier was working on closing in on a starting position with Girona. He had replaced the veteran Stuani in the line-up, as the older Urguyana was dealing with his own niggling injuries to start the campaign. Reinier scored his first La Liga goal against Valladolid back in September, and will be disappointed not to keep that momentum going with another injury set-back.