Managing Madrid Podcast: The Real Madrid returns mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

The Luka Doncic masterclass

Does Cody Gakpo to Liverpool affect Jude Bellingham?

Who will start vs Real Valladolid?

Is La Liga doing anything to compete with Premier League?

The copyright issue

Best places to eat / hang out in Madrid

Favourite Karim Benzema goal from last season

Endrick

Brahim Diaz + money for Bellingham?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)