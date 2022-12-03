Managing Madrid Podcast: Saying goodbye to Fede and Uruguay

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Uruguay’s starting XI vs Ghana and their slight change in play

Luis Suarez’s performance

Fede Valverde’s role

His hand in both goals

Uruguay’s transition opportunities at the end

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)