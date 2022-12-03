Hazard considering retirement from international football -report

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard is considering his retirement from the Belgian national team, according to a report published this Friday on MARCA. Hazard is exploring that possibility after Belgium got knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Group Stage.

This World Cup marked the end of Belgium’s golden generation, the one led by Hazard all along. It ended with a surprising, yet revealing decision by Roberto Martinez, who only played the attacker around 10 minutes in the decisive match against Croatia. Hazard’s career as an elite player is over and he would like to focus on club football, per that same report on MARCA.

Real Madrid will want to get rid of Hazard’s contract next summer and the player himself acknowledged that he would have to find a new club if Madrid tell him that his era in the Spanish capital is over, so it will be interesting to see where he goes from here, as it won’t be easy for him to earn quality minutes from now on.