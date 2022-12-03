Levante Las Planas vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Real Madrid faces Levante Las Planas for the first time ever. The Catalan team currently sits on the 13th place in the league, with only 2 wins and 2 draws this season. The Madrid team is looking for another 3 points which would help them greatly in securing the 2nd place in the league before the Christmas holidays, while Levante are looking to escape the relegation zone.

“The match against Real Madrid? Of all the games, the one against Real Madrid will always be the most special for me. I always think that one of my greatest achievements is having helped create the women’s Real Madrid. I was in that group and for me it was a dream come true. The transition year, when we were already in Valdebebas, I enjoyed it very much,” the former CD Tacón player, Esther Martín-Pozuelo for AS.

How to Watch

Date: 12/03/2022

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)

Venue: Camp Municipal Les Planes

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube