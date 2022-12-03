Starting Lineups: Levante Las Planas vs. Real Madrid; Liga F

Real Madrid visits Levante Las Planas for the first time ever in the matchday 11 of Liga F.

Last weekend, Alberto Toril tried the 3-5-2 formation for the entire 90 minutes against Alhama El Pozo and it seemed to work smoothly. However, this weekend, the manager decided to go back to the classic 4-3-3. Unlike what the fans are used to seeing, this time two wingers found their place in the starting line-up, opposed to the system in which Weir tends to fill that role. Lucía and Olga are back in the starting line-up, as well as Misa who missed the previous 2 league games.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Lucía, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Gérard, Kenti, Ivana, Toletti, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Møller, Svava, Freja Siri

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Levante Las Planas XI: Bačić, Parera, Struck, Mora, Bou, Mrabet, Laura Martínez, Chikwelu, Julve, Garrote, Uribe

Subs: Quesada, Gantxegi, Esther Martín, Henriette, Escot, Fuster

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

How to Watch

Date: 12/03/2022

Time: 18:15 CET (12:15 pm ET)

Venue: Camp Municipal Les Planes

Available streaming: DAZN ES YouTube