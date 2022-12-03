Managing Madrid Drawing Board: The most memorable group stage moments

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

The World Cup group stages have finally wrapped up, and after plenty of shocks, surprises, early exits, and great football, the world has come away with plenty of memorable moments.

Everyone’s most memorable moments will surely differ based on where they’re from and who they support. We would like to use this article to get your favourite moments from the World Cup so far, so please list them below in the comments!

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his most memorable moments so far: