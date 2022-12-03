 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: December 3, 2022

Your World Cup Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Well, Folks... today’s Open Thread is well and truly... wide open. Have fun!

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid