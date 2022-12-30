Real Madrid issue statement on the passing of Pele

The world mourns the loss of one of the greatest footballers of all time. Pele, aged 82, passed away at 3:27pm local time today, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition,” a statement from the hospital read today.

Real Madrid released an official statement on Pele’s passing:

Real Madrid CF, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, one of the greatest players of all time.

Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to their families, their loved ones, their clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all soccer fans in Brazil and around the world.

The legend of Pelé will remain forever in the memory of all those who love this sport and his legacy makes him one of the great myths of world football.

With the Brazilian team, Pelé was world champion three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

With Santos FC, a club in which he played for almost two decades, he won 2 Copa Libertadores, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 6 times the Brasileirão, among many other titles; and with the New York Cosmos he conquered 1 North American Soccer League.

During his entire sports career, he scored a total of 1,282 goals and was capped 113 times with Brazil.

Pele has passed away today at the age of 82. Rest in peace.