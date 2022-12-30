We’re Back!!!: 30 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

GAMEDAY vs. VALLODOLID

It’s been around 50 days since last watched Los Blancos play on the pitch. Idk if you’re excited but I’ve been waiting for this day for far too long. Below is a best guess of our starting lineup for the next match. Thoughts?

RIP Pele -

Of course even with the jubilation of Real Madrid’s first game back, I would be remiss to not dedicate the remainder of this Daily Thread to Pele - one of the greats (if not the greatest) to ever play the game. A player who inspired Brazilians and football players around the world. You’ll be missed!

The footballing world pays tribute to Pele ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lN31ogErUT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

Without Pelé there may not have been a Neymar.



His legacy lives on in the players he inspired for decades.



The giant whose shoulders the modern greats stand on. pic.twitter.com/puOMf5NCyQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

Rodrygo’s tribute to Pele on IG. pic.twitter.com/h5oeD1NrS9 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 29, 2022