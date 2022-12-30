 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We’re Back!!!: 30 December 2022

Another Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
/ new

GAMEDAY vs. VALLODOLID

It’s been around 50 days since last watched Los Blancos play on the pitch. Idk if you’re excited but I’ve been waiting for this day for far too long. Below is a best guess of our starting lineup for the next match. Thoughts?

RIP Pele -

Of course even with the jubilation of Real Madrid’s first game back, I would be remiss to not dedicate the remainder of this Daily Thread to Pele - one of the greats (if not the greatest) to ever play the game. A player who inspired Brazilians and football players around the world. You’ll be missed!

