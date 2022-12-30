Valladolid vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Valladolid in the return of La Liga after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It’s been almost two months since Los Blancos played their last match and the schedule for the rest of the 2022-2023 season is going to be a frantic one, so Madrid need to kick off things on a high note and earn the three points tonight.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valladolid predicted XI: Asenjo, Rosa, Sanchez, Fernandez, Escudero, Aguado, Mesa, Sanchez, Weissman, Plata, Plano.

Tchouameni, Camavinga and Modric rejoined the squad in training this Thursday but Ancelotti will likely keep them on the bench for this one, as a single training session is probably not enough for them to be ready. Still, Madrid will definitely deploy a quality team capable of taking care of business and earning the three points in this first game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/30/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

