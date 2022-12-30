Valladolid vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

It’s time for club football again! LaLiga Santander returns to action after a two-month break because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Real Madrid are two points behind Barcelona in the table and the schedule is going to be chaotic, so Los Blancos need to put pressure on Barça’s side and win every manageable game they play, starting tonight.

Valladolid are currently sitting 13th in the table and their players stayed at home getting ready for the second half of the season, so they will probably be more prepared for tonight’s match.

Players like Benzema, Kroos or Alaba will need to lead Real Madrid as they also stayed in the Spanish capital getting ready for the second half of the season. It’s time for Madrid to stop dropping points in games they should win, as that’s ultimately what cost them during the first half of the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/30/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

