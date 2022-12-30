CONFIRMED lineups: Valladolid vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Update: Militao is finally out of the squad list with an illness. Alaba will start in his place.

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Valladolid in the return of La Liga after the World Cup break.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Valladolid starting XI (TBC): Asenjo, Rosa, Sanchez, Fernandez, Escudero, Aguado, Mesa, Sanchez, Weissman, Plata, Plano.

Madrid must play this game with intensity and composure and take Valladolid very seriously, as Pacheta’s team will definitely try to make it tough for Los Blancos right after the break. It will be a tough winter for Real Madrid because of the schedule, but they must do everything they can to win every single manageable game in La Liga.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/30/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

