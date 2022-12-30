Cacereño expecting a record attendance when hosting Real Madrid in Copa del Rey

It will be the game of their lives. CP Cacereño, a small football club based in Cáceres, Extremadura, has drawn Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round-of-32.

Cacereño, founded in 1919, eliminated Girona to get to this stage of the competition, and now have a once-in-a-lifetime chance at playing Real Madrid.

Extremadura president Guillermo Fernández Vara was on Marca radio today to speak about the occasion.

“It is a collective joy, there is a very high demand for tickets,” Fernández said. “Cacereño is managing well and recovering the enthusiasm of the fans ,and Real Madrid has thousands of followers in Extremadura. There is talk that there will be 20,000 people and a record will be broken.

“It seems to me that the cup system is perfect. In a two-legged game it would have been very difficult to eliminate Girona. In a single game there are more chances of winning. I say to Real Madrid that the best team does not always win. We already have the prize, which is for Madrid to come here”.