Daily Thread: 31 December 2022

A Decent Start

Although a bit troublesome, the squad secured another 3 points via a Benzema brace, Tbo being the Greatest GK Alive, and a great Camavinga cameo. Of course, we expected some rust during the return to club football but hopefully we can expct improvements in the upcoming weeks and continued pressure on Barcelona.

More Bellingham News

Trust me, I’m trying to ignore most of it until we have something more substantial but with each day a new outlet reports that Madrid is closer and closer to signing Jude. A few reports are beginning to say that the deal could be finalized in the upcoming weeks for a summer transfer. I’d love for this to be done with before the summer months but who knows?

️| Jude Bellingham is another big target for Chelsea & Liverpool are also still bidding for him but the player is getting closer and closer to Real Madrid. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/JfFTlOqTog — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 30, 2022

Final Day Of 2022

What a time to be Juninho. I’m honored to present the final Daily Thread of 2022 (as well as the first one of 2023) so lets share some of my favorite moments via pics + gifs + vids of our 2022!

What’s Your Favorite RM 2022 Memory?

Mine has to be the Man City comeback or simply the importance of the gif below: