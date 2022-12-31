Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Valladolid Post-game, Dec 30th

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Real Valladolid

Karim Benzema’s performance

Toni Kroos’s performance

Fede Valverde’s performance

Lack of production from the right side

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Real Madrid’s defensive line

Valladolid’s press on our goal kicks

The handball / controversy

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance *

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)