Courtois: “We got a very important win and kept a clean sheet”

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois talked to the press right after the team’s 0-2 win in Valladolid on the first game after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Real Madrid struggled some during the game and Courtois’ heroics were needed, but ultimately Los Blancos earned the three points.

“It’s a big win and keeping a clean sheet is also a positive. I want to keep clean sheets in every game, but a 3-1 win is better than a 0-0 draw. It looked like a draw for a long time, with both sides making some good saves. Both teams put in a good performance. In the end, the handball and the penalty from Benzema settled the game,” said the goalkeeper.

He was also asked about the performance from the French striker, who scored a double on his return from injury.

“Benzema is playing very well. He was maybe lacking a bit of sharpness because he hasn’t played much in the last three months. The Karim of last year might have picked up a few more goals. Scoring two goals is very good for his confidence. He played well, scored the penalty and the big chance he had. It’s now time to focus on the Copa de Rey and after that a tough game at Villarreal, which is always a tricky game,” explained Courtois.

The goalkeeper concluded his brief media appearance by discussing the handballs called and missed during the game.

“They said something about being propped up by a hand, he hits the ball and it comes off him. In another LaLiga game Asensio was hit in the chest and it was a penalty. It’s a bit strange, even in the World Cup we don’t understand when it’s a handball and when it’s not. The other handball is clear, unfortunately for Javi. They are soft penalties, but they are penalties,” he added.