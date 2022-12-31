 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vinicius publishes tweet after suffering new racist abuse in Valladolid

The attacker wants to hold La Liga accountable.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Valladolid v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior published a post on his Social Media the day after suffering racist abuse once again in a La Liga stadium.

“Racist people keep going to stadiums to watch the world’s best team play and La Liga keeps doing nothing. I will hold my head high and keep celebrating my wins with Real Madrid. In the end, the blame is on me,” he tweeted.

Vinicius suffered racist abuse during the game, especially after being taken off the game late in the second half. The same thing happened when Real Madrid visited Atletico de Madrid earlier this season, with La Liga failing to punish those responsible.

Vinicius’ teammate David Alaba supported the winger on his Twitter account.

“Enough is enough. More needs to be done. We will keep being proud of our heritage, and keep being yourself Irmão ❤️,” he wrote.

As both Vinicius and Alaba said, La Liga needs to do something and hold themselves accountable for what’s happening every single week.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid