Vinicius publishes tweet after suffering new racist abuse in Valladolid

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior published a post on his Social Media the day after suffering racist abuse once again in a La Liga stadium.

Os racistas seguem indo aos estádios e assistindo ao maior clube do mundo de perto e a @LaLiga segue sem fazer nada…

Seguirei de cabeça erguida e comemorando as minhas vitórias e do Madrid.

No final a culpa é MINHA. pic.twitter.com/5ztuTjP4s6 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) December 31, 2022

“Racist people keep going to stadiums to watch the world’s best team play and La Liga keeps doing nothing. I will hold my head high and keep celebrating my wins with Real Madrid. In the end, the blame is on me,” he tweeted.

Vinicius suffered racist abuse during the game, especially after being taken off the game late in the second half. The same thing happened when Real Madrid visited Atletico de Madrid earlier this season, with La Liga failing to punish those responsible.

Vinicius’ teammate David Alaba supported the winger on his Twitter account.

“Enough is enough. More needs to be done. We will keep being proud of our heritage, and keep being yourself Irmão ❤️,” he wrote.

As both Vinicius and Alaba said, La Liga needs to do something and hold themselves accountable for what’s happening every single week.