Las Blancas Podcast: The frustration behind Real Madrid’s domination vs. Levante Las Planas

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kani Froh discuss Real Madrid’s 1-4 win against Levante Las Planas on matchday 11 of Liga F.

Talking points:

Discussing lineups and selection choices

How the game started positively, early lead at 5’

The period between the first two goals, Tere’s chance, the wingers getting a different role

Second goal; Lucía’s brilliant pass to Esther

Esther’s foul in 39’ and the frustration

Zornoza hits the post in the 41’

Halftime sub: Svava in for Esther - what does it mean for Nahikari?

Misa getting carded for dissent at 55’, how we lost a bit of the hold on the game

Las Planas goal by Uribe in 57’, how we could’ve done differently

Substitution: Maite comes on for Olga in 58’, her role on LW

Athenea’s goal in 65’ for 1:3, Feller’s role and Weir assist

Substitution: Toletti in for Weir; Esther Martín-Pozuelo getting her minutes against Real Madrid

Goal for 1:4 by Feller in 85’

Substitution: Nahikari and Møller in for final 5 minutes replacing Feller and Athenea

Nahikari’s minutes and her action in 89’

Levante Las Planas stand-outs - Julve, Laia Parera, Uribe

Zornoza and the debate around her spot

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)