Player Ratings: Levante Las Planas 1-4 Real Madrid; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 7/10: Was barely threatened especially in the first half. Saved a few shots early in the second half as Las Planas upped the tempo and pressed us intensively. Could not do much on the goal conceded as the defense was ball watching.

RB: Lucía Rodríguez - 6.5/10: A good performance from the Right Back solid and assured defensively and attacked when she could. Produced a gorgeous assist for Esther’s second.

CB: Kathellen - 6/10: Was a bit more composed on the ball but was at fault for the goal we conceded as she was ball watching. She’s making progress in baby steps, but she’s still error prone.

CB: Rocío Gálvez - 7/10: Solid and assured performance from her she was commanding and didn’t put a foot wrong.

LB: Olga Carmona- 7/10: Was very good going forward and her performance was full of energy and attacking intent. She was dangerous all night and hopefully she starts on Thursday.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira- 8/10: She’s in spectacular form, dominated the midfield and dictated the tempo of play. Missed a sitter though when the Las Planas Goalkeeper came out and left the goal gaping.

CM: Claudia Zornoza - 6/10: An okay performance for her although I still think she needs a bit of rest. Despite that she was aggressive and provided some intelligent forward passes to Weir and Esther.

RW: Athenea del Castillo - 8/10: Finally got involved in the goals again after a while. She was busy and showed all her attacking intent and skillset. Hopefully coming back to her best. She was really missed against Chelsea.

AM: Caroline Weir - 8/10: Not at her superb best but still manage to record an assist - the fifth of the season - to Athenea. Had some good touches and always came alive in the final third.

LW: Naomie Feller- 8.5/10: She continued from where she left last week with another brilliant performance. She is really settling in the team and hopefully she can make one of the flanks her own. Did brilliantly to pick out Esther for the opener.

CF: Esther González- 9/10: Player of the match yesterday. She was clinical and efficient on the goals. That’s her 7th goal of the season and saw her return as Madrid’s top scorer in the league.

Substitutes:

LB: Sofie Svava- 5/10 (replaced Esther; 46’) Was solid and unspectacular and allowed Olga to play further forward.

LW: Maite Oroz -6/10 (replaced Olga: 56’) Provided a nice assist for Feller’s goal and kept the midfield ticking nicely with her control and poise.

CM: Sandie Toletti - 5/10 (replaced Weir; 70’) Solidified the midfield with her power and hopefully she gets more game time after a tough start to life in the capital.

RW: Caroline Møller - N/A (replaced Athenea; 85’) Came in too late to make any impact.

CF: Nahikari García - N/A (replaced Feller; 85’) Same case applied to Nahikari, she almost got a goal after the Las Planas goalkeeper made an error.