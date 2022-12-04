 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: December 4, 2022

Your World Cup Sunday issue of the Daily Merengue!

Tunisia v France: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to beer: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Recap

So... In what was the first couple of games for the R16 of this World Cup, we got to watch the Netherlands vs USA and Argentina vs Australia. We got what we pretty-much expected. Argentina beat Australia 2 goals to 1, with Messi scoring. Also, the Netherlands outgunned the USANMT 3 goals to 1. I think this USA team needs a few additions and there’re gonna be a pretty tough team to beat.

Today’s Schedule

  • France vs Poland
  • England vs Senegal

While there’s always a surprise around the corner, the two teams widely regarded as the favorites here are obviously France and England. Which one will you be catching today? Will you watch both? Let us know and have fun commenting as the games play out.

