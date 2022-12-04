Marcelo’s son, Enzo, signs his first Real Madrid contract

Enzo Alves, The son of Real Madrid legend Marcelo, has just inked his name on his first ever Real Madrid contract. Enzo, who has been playing in the Infantil A section of the club, has now reached the age to sign his first contract.

Enzo, far from his father who played left-back, is a goalscorer with a strong frame. He is technically gifted, and is coming off a season where he helped his team win the league trophy.

“My first contract with the best club in the world,” Enzo said on his social media today, while posting some photos of his momentous occasion. “Very happy.”

His father Marcelo, replied to his Instagram post to publicly express his joy, exclaiming “Pride of daddy!”

No doubt Enzo will draw some crowds at the youth team games, and people will be tuning in to his performances to keep track of the talented youngster.