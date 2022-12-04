Kroos about Germany’s elimination: “It was a huge disappointment”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos retired from International football a year ago and is no longer an active member for the German national team. However, Kroos revealed that he experienced Germany’s elimination with the same kind of attitude he had four years ago, when Germany were also out in the Group Stage and he was in the field.

“I experienced it as an active player, I was there myself in that kind of situation four years ago. I felt the same way now, it was a huge disappointment. Only a few details here and there were needed for us to lose our composure. It happened again and it happened because we don’t have an established starting lineup,” he explained.

Kroos also pointed at the team’s 1-2 loss against Japan in their World Cup opener.

“The alarm bell should’ve rang, we should’ve focused in defending the result and get the win,” he added.

Much has been said about Belgium’s golden generation being over and rightfully so, but Germany are also facing an impending rebuild after what happened in this tournament and it looks like some legends like Muller or Neuer will have to let the young players prove their worth from now on.