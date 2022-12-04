Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni and France advance to World Cup quarter-finals

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Aurelien Tchouameni’s role vs Poland compared to his role in previous World Cup games for France

Poland’s showing in this World Cup

Was Tchouameni’s yellow card legit?

His overall performance

Takeaways from France’s overall performance

How will Tchouameni’s role change against bigger teams?

Can Morocco disrupt Spain?

Antoine Griezmann’s tactical intelligence

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/Managingmadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)