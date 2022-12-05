Real Madrid ruling out Haaland in 2024, prioritizing Endrick instead — report

16-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick Felipe has long been on Real Madrid’s radar. Chief scout Juni Calafat has been impressed with the Brazilian forward, and the club have wanted to get a head start on his signature for months now.

The race has been primarily between Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, and Real Madrid, with Xavi Hernandez stating recently that Barcelona are also in talks with the striker and his father.

It has been reported over the past week in both Brazilian and Spanish media outlets that Endrick wants to go to a team that fits his timeline, immediately ruling out Manchester City who will probably still have Erling Haaland in 2024 (the year where Endrick will be eligible to come over to Europe).

A report in Spanish paper Marca today states that Real Madrid have let it be known to Endrick and his family that there won’t be a barrier like Haaland (or even Haaland himself) at Real Madrid, primarily because the Norwegian striker’s salary will be too high (reportedly one million per week), and that Real are looking at more economically friendly options instead. Real Madrid, who have given Endrick’s family a tour of Valdebebas and continue negotiations with them and Palmeiras, would like to prioritize the signing on Endrick.