Vinicius Jr is unhappy with Nike, looking to end partnership — report

Vinicius Jr currently has a contract with Nike that runs until 2028, but the Brazilian superstar’s lawyers have been instructed to find ways to break the contract — that is according to a report in Spanish media outlet ‘Marca’ today.

The report, which is a continued story that began in Brazil’s publication ‘O Globo’, states that Vinicius is unhappy with Nike, and wants to split with the giant sporting company.

The reason for Vinicius’s “unhappiness” with the company, in part, seems to stem from the treatment he’s getting from Nike, and that perhaps his contract is already outdated. Vinicius’s rise in the past couple years has been astronomic. Since signing the contract, he has added millions of followers to his social media, and given that his club, Real Madrid is sponsored by Adidas, he is not getting enough attention from Nike in Brazil. and is even playing this current World Cup with an older model of his boot.

Marca’s report states that it will not be easy for Vinicius’s lawyers to find a way to break the contract with Nike, as there is no clear clause that could get him out of it.