Real Madrid and Manchester United will compete for Gakpo signing -report

Manchester United have set PSV Eindhoven attacker and World Cup sensation Cody Gakpo as their main priority for the upcoming transfer windows but they will have to compete with Real Madrid for that signing, according to a report published today on The Telegraph. That same report suggests that Gakpo could leave his club for a fee around €55 million.

Gakpo is a very interesting and talented prospect, that’s for certain. He has the versatility to play in all three spots in the offensive line, which would be a great fit for Real Madrid. However, it’s also true that his best spot is probably the one on the left wing and Vinicius is the undisputed starter in that position, so Madrid’s future plans for Gakpo are not clear at the moment.

The young attacker will reportedly make a decision about his future after the World Cup, although a move during the winter transfer window is quite unlikely.