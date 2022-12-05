Vinicius Junior bags a goal and an assist in Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea

Brazil ran riot over South Korea in their round of 16 World Cup match-up. In a first half onslaught, Brazil scored four goals within 30 minutes which included an opening goal from Vinicius Junior and a inch-perfect chipped assist from Vini to Paqueta to end the rout. Vinicius Junior becomes the youngest Brazilian to score in a World Cup knock out round since Ronaldinho in 2002.

First World Cup knockout game… and first World Cup knockout game goal for Vinícius Junior. ⭐️ #Qatar2022



He’s the youngest Brazilian to score in a World Cup knockout stage match since Ronaldinho in 2002. pic.twitter.com/rs9PAJeD3k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2022

As discussed on a previous episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, the chemistry and interplay between Neymar and Vinicius down the left flank continues to light up oppositions defenses. Poor Moon-hwan Kim, South Korea’s right back, saw Neymar and Vini combine for 4 key passes and 3 completed dribbles between them. Like Vinicius, Neymar also finished the match with a goal and an assist to his name. All of Brazil’s attacking quartet were devastating, with one touch passing combinations, deft touches, shimmies and shoulder drops, ever flowing off-ball movement; all personifying the Brazilian motto of “Joga Bonito”.

Vinicius scored in the 7th minute after Raphinha drived towards the byline down the right flank and cut a low driven cross back across goal. The ball managed to allude Richarlison, Neymar, and a host of South Korean defenders before it found it’s way to Vini Jr’s feet. The Brazilian set himself up with one touch and then stroked the ball into net with his second, evading the goal keeper and a number of South Korean defenders desperately trying to clear the ball on the goal line.

The assist was arguably more impressive. Vinicius found himself inside the box with defenders barreling down on him and a congested six yard box with runners tracking the likes of Neymar and Richarlison. Instead of forcing the ball, something that maybe the Brazilian would have opted for 18 months ago, Vinicius chipped the ball high in the air to a late arriving Paqueta, who first-timed his finish. It was Brazilian art — nearly all the goals scored by Brazil were some of the best goals of the tournament.

What stands out from Vinicius Junior’s goal and assist tonight was the composure. The element of his game that was so erratic some 18 months ago, is now an example on freezing time inside the box, finding/selecting the best gap, and confidently executing. All within milliseconds. — Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4) December 5, 2022

Eder Militao was also a fixture in this game, starting in his uncustomary right back spot. Aside from a few long diagnol passes to Vinicius, Militao looks uncomfortable on the ball when pressed on the right flank. He had a few mistimed challenges and was subbed early to avoid another yellow card accumulation. Rodrygo entered the game for the final 10 minutes, replacing Neymar in the #10 role.