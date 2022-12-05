 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vinicius Junior bags a goal and an assist in Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea

The Real Madrid winger becomes the youngest Brazilian player to score in a knockout stage match since Ronaldinho in 2002.

By Matt_Wiltse
/ new
Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Brazil ran riot over South Korea in their round of 16 World Cup match-up. In a first half onslaught, Brazil scored four goals within 30 minutes which included an opening goal from Vinicius Junior and a inch-perfect chipped assist from Vini to Paqueta to end the rout. Vinicius Junior becomes the youngest Brazilian to score in a World Cup knock out round since Ronaldinho in 2002.

As discussed on a previous episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, the chemistry and interplay between Neymar and Vinicius down the left flank continues to light up oppositions defenses. Poor Moon-hwan Kim, South Korea’s right back, saw Neymar and Vini combine for 4 key passes and 3 completed dribbles between them. Like Vinicius, Neymar also finished the match with a goal and an assist to his name. All of Brazil’s attacking quartet were devastating, with one touch passing combinations, deft touches, shimmies and shoulder drops, ever flowing off-ball movement; all personifying the Brazilian motto of “Joga Bonito”.

Vinicius scored in the 7th minute after Raphinha drived towards the byline down the right flank and cut a low driven cross back across goal. The ball managed to allude Richarlison, Neymar, and a host of South Korean defenders before it found it’s way to Vini Jr’s feet. The Brazilian set himself up with one touch and then stroked the ball into net with his second, evading the goal keeper and a number of South Korean defenders desperately trying to clear the ball on the goal line.

The assist was arguably more impressive. Vinicius found himself inside the box with defenders barreling down on him and a congested six yard box with runners tracking the likes of Neymar and Richarlison. Instead of forcing the ball, something that maybe the Brazilian would have opted for 18 months ago, Vinicius chipped the ball high in the air to a late arriving Paqueta, who first-timed his finish. It was Brazilian art — nearly all the goals scored by Brazil were some of the best goals of the tournament.

Eder Militao was also a fixture in this game, starting in his uncustomary right back spot. Aside from a few long diagnol passes to Vinicius, Militao looks uncomfortable on the ball when pressed on the right flank. He had a few mistimed challenges and was subbed early to avoid another yellow card accumulation. Rodrygo entered the game for the final 10 minutes, replacing Neymar in the #10 role.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid