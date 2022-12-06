Managing Madrid Podcast: Modric will face the Brazil party

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Luka Modric “only* played 99 minutes?!?!

The difference between the 1st and 2nd halves of the Croatia vs Japan game

Japan’s tactical structure

Luka Modric’s performance

What player profile do Croatia lack?

Marcelo Brozovic’s performance

Josep Gvardiol’s performance

Likakovic

Tomiyasu

The Brazil party: Vinicius Jr, artistic football, and more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content and join a Real Madrid family over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)