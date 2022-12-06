Endrick wants to sign for Real Madrid, deal expected to be finalized in December—report

Real Madrid advanced negotiations with Endrick and his entourage this week, with Real Madrid now in pole position to secure the deal after an agreement was found with both Endrick and Palmeiras, according to a report from Brazilian outlet UOL Sport and Brazilian journalist, Bruno Andrade.

The expectation from all three parties is that the deal will close in December. Real Madrid will pay a total of €60M for the 16-year-old, with the majority of the payment being paid upfront rather than installments. Endrick would join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, after he turns 18-years-old.

All of Europe’s biggest clubs were after Endrick’s signature with Chelsea, PSG, and Barcelona said to be among the favorites, alongside Real Madrid. It seems Juni Calafat and co were once again able to prize away a Brazilian asset, despite the intense competition. Real Madrid have now taken the advantage in the race to sign Endrick and will look to finalize the deal in the coming weeks.