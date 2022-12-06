The Big Boys : 6 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Vinicius Jr scored in Brazil’s dominant 4-1 victory over Korea. The scoreline could have been far worse if Brazil did not go out of their way to get Raphinha on the scoresheet.

This really might be Vinicius’ tournament if he carries this momentum to be decisive in the games to come. Who would bet against this gem scoring the winner in a World Cup Final

LM10 on the march

Luka Modric and his men seem to be resigned to taking the scenic route at the World Cup. Winning on penalties against Japan seems to have set the stage for another deep run for Croatia.

Endrick on the way?

Real Madrid are now the FAVORITES to sign Endrick (16), after a breakthrough in negotiations with Palmeiras this week. Madrid will pay most of the €60m agreed for the Brazilian in one sum and the rest in bonuses. @UOLEsporte pic.twitter.com/2HCAn0pRzO — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 6, 2022

Real Madrid’s policy of signing young players continues. While we wait to find out if Bellingham will choose Real Madrid, Juni has his eyes on other youngsters and in this case Endrick is the name that rings loudest.

R16 Games Today

Morocco v Spain - Carvajal and Asensio will be flying the Merengue flag

Portugal v Switzerland - Portugal = How not to use a squad of talented players.

