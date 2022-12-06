 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid will not bid €150 million for Bellingham, Liverpool leading the race -report

The club still hopes that Bellingham decides to join Real Madrid and turn things around, but a deal is all but impossible, according to MARCA.

By Lucas Navarrete
England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Real Madrid will not bid €150 million for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and his signing for Los Blancos is now “all but impossible”, according to a report published today on MARCA. Madrid are still hoping that Bellingham himself decides to join the club next summer and force Borussia Dortmund to accept a smaller fee from Los Blancos, per that same report, but it seems quite unlikely.

Bellingham’s impressive performances during the current World Cup have increased his value even more and Liverpool are definitely leading the race for the midfielder now. Real Madrid made Bellingham a priority right after the summer but his current price would risk the club’s financial stability and that’s something Florentino Perez isn’t willing to do.

All things considered, it looks like Bellingham will play in the Premier League next season, with Real Madrid having to look elsewhere to keep rebuilding their midfield for the future.

