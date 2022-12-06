Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Rayo Majadahonda Post-game

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Real Madrid Castilla’s win vs Rayo Majahonda

Saturday’s draw vs Cultural Leonesa

Peter Gonzalez

Vinicius Jr at the World Cup

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaConer)

Hidyam Arora (@hridarora22)