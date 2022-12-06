 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Rayo Majadahonda Post-game

Kris and Hridyam also talk about Peter, Vinicius, and more.

By Kristofer McCormack and Hridyam Arora
Real Madrid v Cultural Leonesa - Primera RFEF Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack and Hridyam Arora discuss:

  • Real Madrid Castilla’s win vs Rayo Majahonda
  • Saturday’s draw vs Cultural Leonesa
  • Peter Gonzalez
  • Vinicius Jr at the World Cup
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaConer)

Hidyam Arora (@hridarora22)

