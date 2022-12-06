Real Madrid star prospect Nico Paz signs contract extension

Real Madrid star prospect Nico Paz, who is currently playing for the Juvenil team, has signed a contract extension with the club, as Paz himself announced on his Social Media.

“I’m very happy to announce that I will stay in Real Madrid, looking forward to improving day after day. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and trust they put in me and want to prove it on the field. This is just the beginning!” he wrote.

Paz is one of the most talented prospects in Real Madrid’s academy. He has already made his debut with Real Madrid Castilla and he even completed a few training sessions with the senior team. Paz has scored 5 goals over 290 minutes played in the UEFA Youth League, which means that he’s finding the back of the net once every 59 minutes, a great average for a young striker like him.