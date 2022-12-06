Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Morocco Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss all things Spain vs Morocco:

How similar was this to the exit in 2018?

Unai Simon’s performance

Sarabia things..

Diagnosing Spain’s problems

What Morocco did well

The performances of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi in midfield

Phases of the game and subs in 2nd half.

Ansu Fati’s world cup playing time

Diego’s national tv experience

Netherlands vs Argentina

Why Diego is upset with Van Gaal

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas