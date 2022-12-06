Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Morocco Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss all things Spain vs Morocco:
- How similar was this to the exit in 2018?
- Unai Simon’s performance
- Sarabia things..
- Diagnosing Spain’s problems
- What Morocco did well
- The performances of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi in midfield
- Phases of the game and subs in 2nd half.
- Ansu Fati’s world cup playing time
- Diego’s national tv experience
- Netherlands vs Argentina
- Why Diego is upset with Van Gaal
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
