Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Spain vs Morocco Post-game

Kiyan and Diego discuss everything that went wrong for Spain (and much more)

By Kiyan Sobhani
Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss all things Spain vs Morocco:

  • How similar was this to the exit in 2018?
  • Unai Simon’s performance
  • Sarabia things..
  • Diagnosing Spain’s problems
  • What Morocco did well
  • The performances of Sergio Busquets, Pedri, and Gavi in midfield
  • Phases of the game and subs in 2nd half.
  • Ansu Fati’s world cup playing time
  • Diego’s national tv experience
  • Netherlands vs Argentina
  • Why Diego is upset with Van Gaal
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

