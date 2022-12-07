The Creme Rises: 7 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Samba legend

Remembering the phenom.

Asensio and Dani get a break from National team

Spain with a stunning impression of Barcelona as Lucho would have it, crashed out of the world cup in good time. Lucho was arrogant and perhaps he’s got the job for as long as he wants it but that squad without the likes of Nacho and Ramos who know how to win things and instead having the likes of Morata who know how to lose. There wasn’t enough in that squad to realistically get them over the line.

Done Deal?

️| Real Madrid & Palmeiras have reached an agreement for Endrick. Only the signature is pending. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/NI5t64OFT7 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 7, 2022

It seems inevitable that Endrick will be heading toward the Bernabeu as Real Madrid continue to build a potentially devastating attack. The decline of Karim and shortage of options from the bench this season mean that

A Possible Solution or Hype?

| Joao Fonseca (Ramos’ youth coach): “I would like to see Goncalo Ramos as Benzema substitute at Real Madrid. I think he's perfect for that spot, he fits as 'next Benzema' in future in my opinion.” @DiMarzio — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 6, 2022

A world cup debut and a World Cup hatrick. This boy has the stones for the big stage.

