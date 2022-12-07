 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Creme Rises: 7 December 2022

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Samba legend

Remembering the phenom.

Asensio and Dani get a break from National team

Spain with a stunning impression of Barcelona as Lucho would have it, crashed out of the world cup in good time. Lucho was arrogant and perhaps he’s got the job for as long as he wants it but that squad without the likes of Nacho and Ramos who know how to win things and instead having the likes of Morata who know how to lose. There wasn’t enough in that squad to realistically get them over the line.

Done Deal?

It seems inevitable that Endrick will be heading toward the Bernabeu as Real Madrid continue to build a potentially devastating attack. The decline of Karim and shortage of options from the bench this season mean that

A Possible Solution or Hype?

A world cup debut and a World Cup hatrick. This boy has the stones for the big stage.

The Daily Poll

Poll

Prediction: World Cup Semi-Finalists

view results
  • 75%
    Brazil v Argentina and France v Portugal
    (34 votes)
  • 17%
    Brazil v Netherlands and France v Morocco
    (8 votes)
  • 4%
    Croatia v Argentina and England v Morocco
    (2 votes)
  • 2%
    Croatia v Netherlands and England v Protugal
    (1 vote)
45 votes total Vote Now

